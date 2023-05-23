RUSSIA, May 23 - The meeting took place during the Russian Prime Minister’s official visit to the People’s Republic of China

Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with BRICS New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff 23 May 2023

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, Ms Rousseff. I am delighted to meet you. First of all, I would like to convey the warmest and sincerest wishes from President of Russia Vladimir Putin and congratulations in connection with your appointment to a new position, namely, President of the New Development Bank. Of course, I would like to wish you good luck and every success in this position.

You have rich experience in public administration. As President of Brazil, you achieved substantial results in facilitating the country’s socioeconomic development and improving the people’s well-being. Russia greatly appreciates your major contribution to the development of our bilateral relations.

I am confident that, under your supervision, the New Development Bank will be able to successfully fulfil its functions. This is necessary to boost the bank’s international prestige and to expand its operations, including those in Russia.

You are heading the bank at a difficult time, that is, during the transformation of the global trade and economic financial system. We believe that efforts to shield trade and economic ties between BRICS countries from the impact of illegitimate collective Western sanctions are among the bank’s main goals.

We are convinced that your initial efforts to overhaul the bank will prove successful, and this will help adapt its work to international realities and reliably cope with modern challenges.

The bank’s effective operations will help strengthen economic and investment interaction between BRICS countries still further and will expedite the implementation of promising trade, energy and high-tech projects, those in the field of transport and logistics infrastructure and in many other spheres. This, in turn, will make it possible to create new areas of growth for the national economies of the five member states.

Russia interacts actively with the Republic of South Africa, now presiding in BRICS. Next year, Russia will assume the BRICS chairmanship. We aim to boost the role of BRICS in addressing international and regional issues and forging an equitable and democratic multipolar world.

Ms Rousseff, I am ready to discuss all topical issues of interaction between the New Development Bank and the Russian Federation with you.

Dilma Rousseff (via interpreter): Thank you.

First of all, I would like to say that the New Development Bank was founded in 2014. At that time, five major countries and five major economies established the New BRICS Bank and became its founders. This was a very substantial initiative at that time. Five countries, including Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, met to create a mechanism for financing their economies and emerging economies in general.

The main mission of the BRICS New Development Bank is to help developing countries obtain resources for developing strategic sectors, logistics infrastructure, digital infrastructure and social infrastructure, for facilitating sustainable development and a transition to the green economy. Assistance in fulfilling national obligations under the Paris Agreement is another highly important aspect.

In the past seven years, countries, founders of the New Development Bank, specifically, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have built a platform for cooperation.

Russia, which helped establish the BRICS bank and is one of its founding members, played a key role in establishing this platform. Your country took part in deciding to establish the New Development Bank in 2014.

I would like to note that the Bank aims to fulfil its obligations before all founding members, including Russia, under all regulations and norms for attracting loans on capital markets.

The world is now going through a very difficult period. Geopolitical conflicts, inflation and turbulent global markets have all negatively impacted developing countries.