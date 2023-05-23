Dmitry Chernyshenko’s meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng

RUSSIA, May 23 - Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko had a meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China He Lifeng as part of the visit of a Russian delegation led by Mikhail Mishustin.

Dmitry Chernyshenko and He Lifeng co-chair the Russian-Chinese commission for the preparation of regular meetings of the heads of government. It consists of 60 working groups, 12 subcommissions and one committee.

“In March, our countries’ leaders issued a joint statement on the plan to promote the key areas of bilateral economic cooperation until 2030. The governments have been instructed to ensure their implementation. I am sure that the commission we chair should play a key, coordinating role in this process. We need to make joint efforts for the comprehensive implementation of agreements at the highest level. I consider it important to set ambitious goals for further building up trade and economic partnership,” the Russian Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Our cooperation demonstrates the prospects and energy of practical cooperation. It inspires confidence. The commission aims to implement the agreements between the two countries, especially after the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia. These issues must be included in the agenda of the IGC,” He Lifeng said. He also noted that the current volume of trade has come close to $200 billion set for 2024.

The Chinese Vice Premier proposed holding the 27th meeting of the intergovernmental commission in China, in the fourth quarter of 2023.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the intention to promote cultural cooperation and consistently expand exchanges in education, science, technology, culture, tourism, healthcare and sports.

“We suggest that China develop the phygital movement together with us. We invite the maximum number of teams to take part in the Test Phygital Games in Kazan this year. We also hope that the People's Republic of China will take up the baton and host the second international tournament in 2025,” Dmitry Chernyshenko added.

He Lifeng noted that the Games of the Future project was unique and designated those responsible for working out the issues of participation in it.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Russia also took part in the plenary meeting of the Russian-Chinese Business Forum.