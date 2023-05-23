RUSSIA, May 23 - The meeting was timed to coincide with the Russian-Chinese Business Forum and took place during the official visit of the Prime Minister of Russia to the People's Republic of China.

Mikhail Mishustin's meeting with representatives of the Russian business community 23 May 2023

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Dear colleagues,

Once again, I welcome you all to the Russian-Chinese forum. A large delegation has arrived from Russia, with over 1,200 people taking part in the event. These are representatives of a large number of companies, both public and private. And this is good news. Our relations with China are growing stronger, they are old and fraternal, and are built on historical roots, mutual respect and friendship. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our Chinese friends for the traditional Chinese hospitality, including, first of all, President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, as well as Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao and He Lifeng, Vice Premier of the State Council, who organised this forum.

Our relations are developing progressively and systematically. Look at our mutual trade, it has grown to $190 billion. I am confident that this year we will reach $200 billion, the figure that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have set out. And of course, we will attain other, even larger, figures and volumes in the near future.

Our mutual development is the basis for bilateral relations between companies, government agencies, and development institutions. And I cannot but mention the interaction in a number of industries. This includes research work. Today we visited Sinopec, which produces deep processing products and petrochemicals, and interacts with a number of our companies. In particular, cooperation is developing with the Amur Gas Chemical Plant producing polymers. There are several other examples. We also cooperate on energy, transport, transport engineering, aircraft manufacturing, agriculture, and sports. Today we talked, for example, about a new event that we are going to hold in Kazan next year – Games of the Future, eSports.

I cannot fail to mention our ties in the field of culture and history. Chinese people love Russia, they sing our songs, and we learn a lot from Chinese history and culture. This cannot but catalyse our good relations and cooperation in this area. Holding joint exhibitions, participating in the Years of Culture, exchanging students – and we are going to visit a university in Beijing tomorrow and talk with the students – all these are elements of fraternal interaction between the two countries, of a comprehensive strategic partnership, as our presidents called it.

I am sure that here you will find a large number of partners and opportunities to hold fruitful discussions and thereby strengthen our mutual relations with China and enhance our economic, financial and industrial sovereignty.