A recording of the 2023 'South Fork Snake River Rundown' presentation now available

Brett High, Upper Snake Regional Fisheries Manager, gives us an in-depth look into the history of the South Fork Snake River, current management goals and what anglers can do to contribute to native Yellowstone cutthroat conservation. 

We appreciate everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to attend this meeting or watch the recording. It was great to hear from everyone who attended, and we would also like to hear from those who were not able to make it. Please continue to send your thoughts and questions about this presentation to Brett.High@idfg.idaho.gov. Our mission as an agency is to preserve, protect, perpetuate and manage the fish and wildlife resources of our great state, and that involves hearing from you. 

For more information, please visit the South Fork Snake River web page or contact the Upper Snake Regional Office (208) 525-7290 

You can also follow the Upper Snake Region on facebook to get regular news and updates.

