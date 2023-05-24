Seashore Academy Brings Outdoor Early Childhood Education Offerings to Los Angeles and Orange County

Seashore Academy Students Seashore Academy Students Seashore Academy Students

The patriotic preschool program brings a joyful academic foundation to its locations throughout Southern California.

We bring together the best of both worlds. Students are outside, learning & interacting in nature but are doing so in a way that teaches them the basic foundations of letters, counting & science.” — Marlene Dandler, founder and CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seashore Academy, established in Orange County in 2012, is launching its early childhood education program for the Los Angeles and Orange County campuses in Fall 2023. Waiting lists start now for 3-4 years old. The patriotic program puts an emphasis on the combination of outdoor learning with a program that is pre-academic and encourages problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity. The unique mix of a structured learning environment, complete with red, white, and blue uniforms, in a beautiful, natural, outdoor environment, beautifully embodies the blended philosophy of joyful learning with purpose.

“In most pre-school programs you have to choose between allowing your child to be happy, playing outside vs. having your child indoors learning pre-k academic skills,” said Marlene Dandler, founder and CEO of Seashore Academy. “Our program brings together the best of both worlds - our students are outside, learning and interacting in nature but are doing so in a way that teaches them the basic foundations of letters, counting, and science.”

Seashore Academy (pre-school through 8th) provides families with both the quality of an elite private education as well as the flexibility and freedom provided to homeschoolers. Families may customize each student’s academic schedule to best suit the individual needs of each child and may attend 1-5 days/week, even up until 8th grade. This unique combination of structure and flexibility allows families the freedom to travel and design their child’s education around their family’s schedule.

Marlene Dandler, founder and CEO, was inspired to launch the academy, with its unique philosophy on education, when she was looking for her own freedom-minded community that provided meaningful education for her own children.

Seashore Academy’s preschool offerings will be for Mondays through Fridays from 9:30 am-2:15 pm for ages 3-4. The new Los Angeles campus is at the Leo Baeck Temple located in the same beautiful neighborhood that hosts the Getty Center. Preschool will additionally be offered at the Huntington Beach and Mission Viejo campuses. It has been offered at the Newport Beach campus since 2022. They are currently enrolling for the Fall 2023 semester. Parents interested in learning more can sign up at https://seashoreacademy.org/preschool/.

About Seashore Academy

Seashore Academy is a Southern California flexible lifestyle academy that provides an elite private education combined with the freedom provided to homeschoolers. Established in 2012, the academy has four locations in Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, and West Los Angeles. The academy accommodates Pre-K through 8th grade and provides boutique services at designated locations including Mandarin Chinese Immersion Academy (TK-8th), Spanish Immersion Academy (TK-1st), as well as education on financial management, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and additional customized education applications. Learn more at https://seashoreacademy.org/ or email info@seashoreacademy.org.