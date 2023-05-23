Submit Release
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction to Record and Ex-Distribution Dates for the Purpose Ether Yield ETFs and Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the May 2023 record date and ex-distribution date for Purpose Ether Yield ETF Units (ETHY), Purpose Ether Yield ETF CAD Non-Currency hedged Units (ETHY.B), Purpose Ether Yield ETF USD Non-Currency Hedged Units (ETHY.U), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF Units (BTCY), Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF CAD Non-Currency hedged Units (BTCY.B), and Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF USD Non-Currency Hedged USD Units (BTCY.U). The press release on May 18, 2023, reported an incorrect record date and ex-distribution date of May 29, 2023, for the ETFs. The correct record date and ex-distribution date for the ETFs will be May 30, 2023.

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units ETHY $0.0315 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units ETHY.B $0.0385 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly
Purpose Ether Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units ETHY.U US$ 0.0420 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units BTCY $0.0400 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Non-Currency hedged Units BTCY.B $0.0450 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly
Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF – ETF Units Non-Currency Hedged USD Units BTCY.U US$ 0.0530 05/30/2023 06/07/2023 Monthly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


