Santa Clara County Dental Foundation Opens a Free Dental Clinic for Everyone in San Jose and Needs Help
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Santa Clara County Dental Foundation’s (SCCDF) volunteer dental clinic, Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles (SVHS), provided $1.4 million in charitable dental services to 825 people during the May 20-21, 2023 event at the San Jose Convention Center.
In addition to providing dental services at no charge to those who experience barriers to care, SVHS educates the public and policymakers about the connection between oral health, systemic health, and mental health, and the need for robust care coordination to address social determinants of health and to help individuals establish a dental home.
“The goal of Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles is to eliminate infection and relieve pain; and post-clinic connect patient to an ongoing source of dental care. Many Santa Clara County residents have unmet dental needs and it’s a privilege to be a part of the great work being done by the Santa Clara County Dental Foundation,” said SCCDF President John Pisacane, DMD.
More than 582 teeth were extracted at SVHS – a tragic statistic, since dental disease is preventable. Volunteer dental professionals provided 6,345 dental procedures, including fillings, extractions, cleanings, and root canals. The dental lab technicians worked to provide 100 complete and partial dentures and repairs.
Organizers of the dental clinic were asked repeatedly if they were planning to hold this event next year. SCCDF Executive Director, Steve Beveridge, DDS said “we want to make this a yearly event but our fundraising efforts for this first clinic fell short by $185,000. We cannot do this critical work without more support from Santa Clara County organizations and even individuals who want to be part of the effort for this extremely important event.” To support the SVHS, you can donate to SCCDF (https://sccdf.org/product/donate-to-silicon-valley-healthy-smiles) or mail a donation to:
SCCDF – SVHS
1485 Park Ave.
San Jose, CA 95126
“Relieving pain, replacing a missing front tooth, or simply showing compassion changes lives. This weekend, volunteers set aside all differences and came together for the benefit of the community. The genuine smiles, the hugs from patients, and the comradery changed the lives of the volunteers,” said Erin Beveridge, DDS.
Dr. Ken Wallis, SVHS Chair, said “This event was a huge success made possible through the support of local volunteers and our generous sponsors. We appreciate all the help we received from the Santa Clara County community. We want to host this event again and serve even more people.”
Event organizers noted that the hard costs of equipment and materials needed for the event were in the $400,000 range of which $185,000 still needs to be raised from new contributions. Information on donations of any size, to retire the current year’s outstanding balance and learn about sponsorships for the next Silicon Valley Healthy Smiles event can be made at https://sccdf.org/product/donate-to-silicon-valley-healthy-smiles or by calling Santa Clara County Dental Foundation at 408-289-1480.
More than 700 volunteers donated their time and services at the event, including 350 health professionals – dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, nurses and lab technicians – as well as hundreds of community volunteers who assisted with registration, interpretation, data entry and feeding the volunteers.
For information about SCCDF, visit sccdf.org
