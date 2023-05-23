Submit Release
Whistleblower statute protects employees who disclose information that was already known

Whistleblower statute protects employees who disclose information that was already knownMartin.Novitski Mon, 05/22/2023 - 08:57 NewsLink In People ex re. Garcia-Brower v. Kolla’s Inc., the Supreme Court today holds that Labor Code section 1102.5, subdivision (b), which protects employees who disclose suspected violations of the law to their employers, applies even when an employee discloses information to an employer or agency that already knew about the violation.

