Enrichly Ventures into Abu Dhabi with Funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Support from the ECA

Texas-based e-learning platform Enrichly announces its expansion into Abu Dhabi with $220k non-equity funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Houston, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enrichly, the cutting-edge gamified e-learning platform that has revolutionized personal development for K-12 students, is expanding into the United Arab Emirates. The company was selected as one of only six growth-stage startups to receive $220,000 in non-equity funding from Techstars Anjal-Z in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). The move comes as Enrichly continues to gain worldwide recognition for its innovative use of technology, gamification, and data to foster self-esteem and personal growth. With this expansion, Enrichly is poised to make a significant impact in the UAE and beyond, bringing its unique brand of immersive learning to a global audience.





Enrichly's vision is to equip children with the tools they need for success through self-esteem. The founder of Enrichly, Margo Jordan, grew up with low self-esteem as a result of childhood trauma. However, her experience while serving in the military helped her to realize the importance of self-esteem and the need to address the issue of low-self esteem in children from an early age. Her determination led to the establishment of Enrichly. The company's gamified platform utilizes data and is building a machine learning model to improve children's self-esteem, with a focus on a variety of different topic areas including self-image, self-identity, etiquette, healthy relationships, and more.

Enrichly's logic model demonstrates that by educating youth in these areas, they will have short, mid, and long-term outcomes. While short-term outcomes represent changes in learning, mid-term and long-term outcomes represent changes in behaviors and conditions respectively.

Anthony Forstner, a co-founder of Enrichly, joined the company after the platform had been running for a year. Also a veteran, he is passionate about Enrichly's mission. Poverty in his childhood held him back from reaching his full potential, making it important for him to pass down the wisdom he had learned to help children.

Enrichly has been selected for multiple prestigious programs, including Google for Startups, Masschallenge and IBM Mentorship Program, Techstars Atlanta powered by JP Morgan, and has received over $500k in funding from the collective. The company is currently developing the product and starting a formal fundraiser for its launch in May.

Enrichly's expansion into Abu Dhabi is a significant milestone for the company. The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority is the governmental agency in Abu Dhabi, and Enrichly is now partnered with ECA’s Anjal-Z program. Enrichly was selected out of hundreds of applicants and was one of six selected for Abu Dhabi. Anjal Z’s goal is to give global startups the ability to scale growth when their company sees the need for further development. The program encourages innovative businesses to utilize their research for early childhood development challenges in Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a whole. By leveraging key partnerships with a personalized approach, the fellowship program is designed to establish these companies' growth and establish them in the region. Enrichly has received funding from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and was hand selected by the royal family. This further demonstrates its commitment to improving children's self-esteem globally.

Enrichly is currently working on partnering with charter and public schools in the region to pilot a program specifically tailored to the UAE. In order to ensure that, the company is adding culturally relevant content in each module and incorporating local Emirati personnel into the program. The program is offered in both Arabic and English, with the pilot going live in July 2023.

“We are excited to expand our reach globally and believe that our program will help decrease incidents of violent behavior, poverty, self-neglect, and suicide. Our goal is to launch an international platform that makes self-esteem development accessible around the world. We are grateful for the support of the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ECA, Techstars, and the royal family. We are eager to partner with other private groups in the country to further our mission of improving children's self-esteem and mental health”, says Margo Jordan, Founder of Enrichly.

