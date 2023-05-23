Việt Nam calls for Canada’s support in green development

VIETNAM, May 23 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam wants Canada to continue sharing experience with and support Việt Nam in green and sustainable development, and cutting emissions to net-zero, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà told Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam Shawn Perry Steil at a meeting on Tuesday.

Hà expressed his belief that through forums and multilateral cooperation mechanisms, the two countries would continue to expand bilateral cooperation in many fields.

The Deputy PM shared about the successes of the Việt Nam-Canada Environment Project (VCEP) implemented in the period of 1995-2006, saying that it helped Việt Nam to gradually build the organisational structure, legal documents and technical regulations on environmental management and developing human resources in the field; and promote the development of green, circular and sustainable economy.

He expressed his impression of the initiative and determination of the Canadian Prime Minister in achieving the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40-50 per cent by 2030, especially building a global carbon pricing mechanism, stressing that the two countries should promote a good model of cooperation in energy transition.

Việt Nam had cooperated with the World Bank and Japan to promote the formation of a global legal agreement on ocean waste management, with the emphasis on sharing skills and technologies for waste treatment and control at source in parallel with pollution treatment at sea, Deputy PM Hà said.

Perry Steil said that Canada would be ready to support Việt Nam in techniques, technology, governance, and mobilising resources to realise the goals of climate change response, energy transition, net zero, and forming a carbon credit market.

Việt Nam made many commitments, initiatives and efforts to respond to climate change, and achieved positive results, he stressed.

The diplomat hoped that the two sides would continue to promote cooperation in areas where Canada has advantages such as clean technology and energy, and energy production. — VNS