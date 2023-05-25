IX Innovation Announces Issuance of Patent for Robotic Surgical System for Insertion of Surgical Implants by the USPTO
IX Innovation, a medical IP company, today announces issuance of patent for “Robotic Surgical System for Insertion of Surgical Implants" by the USPTOSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IX Innovation, a medical IP creation and monetization company focused on inventing the future of human surgery, and portfolio company of IntuitiveX, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,571,266 entitled “Robotic Surgical System for Insertion of Surgical Implants". This patent is the sixth in a series of many robotic surgery related assets which will be issued over the course of the year.
The 'Robotic Surgical System for Insertion of Surgical Implants’ patent relates to methods, apparatuses, and systems for robotic insertion of surgical implants, such as screws, rods, or other components, into a patient's body. The goal of these methods is to minimize the risk of harm to the patient and improve surgical outcomes by leveraging clinical data from previous procedures or information provided by a supervising surgeon. By using this data, the robotic surgical system can achieve more precise placement of surgical components and implants.
“The advantages of the disclosed methods and systems include improved precision, stability, and dexterity in surgical procedures, automation of routine tasks, compensation for a surgeon's lack of experience in a specific procedure, and enhanced control of insertion parameters.” Commented Simon Robinson, Managing Partner of IX Innovation. “These advancements can lead to safer and more accurate surgeries, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery times, and reduced complications.”
Traditional surgical methods for implanting medical devices or implants require manual insertion by surgeons, which can be challenging, time-consuming, and prone to human error. This patent addresses these limitations by improving the precision, accuracy, and efficiency of surgical implantation by utilizing a robotic arm or system equipped with imaging devices and software algorithms. The robotic system assists surgeons in positioning and inserting implants with greater accuracy, reducing the risk of errors such as improper placement, misalignment, or damage to surrounding tissues.
About IX Innovation
IX Innovation is a portfolio company of IntuitiveX functioning as an internal IP creation and monetization engine which, through its internal collections of world renowned medical professionals, IP experts and patent attorneys, aims to be on the leading edge of medical innovation, as such, the issuance of the new patent is the first of many opportunities to help spearhead and catalyze breakthroughs within the surgical arena. The company anticipates many more patent issuances over the coming weeks and months.
About IntuitiveX
IntuitiveX is a Medical Innovation Incubator and Consultancy with deep expertise in the development and commercialization of emerging technology companies within the Healthcare and Life Sciences. As intellectual property and commercialization experts, IntuitiveX specializes in creating healthcare enterprises, adopting new technologies, and developing early-stage healthcare startups. From ideation to commercialization, IntuitiveX’s team of life science and healthcare entrepreneurs, practitioners, and investors combine 100+ years of experience to accelerate successful medical innovation in biotech, pharma, digital health and medical devices.
