Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Marcus Dupree, and others to be inducted into the National H.S. Football HOF in Canton, OH

The Manning, Archie, Peyton, Eli, and Cooper will be enshrined together in the National H.S. Football HOF in Canton, OH. Football history in the makings.
The National High School Football Hall of Fame will be a state-of-the-art complex for fans to come and learn and see the history of high school football.”CANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday at a press conference in Canton, Ohio at the Frank "Turk" Alberta Locker Room on the campus of Canton McKinley High School the National High School Football Hall of Fame (NHSFHOF) announced its 2023 inaugural class of 22 players that will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, July 30th @Timken Auditorium at the Timken Career Campus.
Former high school football greats that attended the press conference were former NFL Cleveland Browns icon Bernie Kosar and Mike Doss the former Canton McKinley Bulldog, who was a three-time All-American at Ohio State University and played 8 years in the NFL. The two former high school football legends both are looking forward to being inducted in July.
Some of the notable names that will be enshrined along with Kosar and Doss are Jim Brown, Marcus Dupree, Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Cooper Manning, Archie Giffin, Chris Spielman, Marion Matley, and Coach Paul Brown. After narrowing down locations from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Oklahoma, the Hall of Fame eventually settled on Canton as its home.
The NHSFHOF will have a temporary home at the Canton McKinley High School’s football facility. The plan is to eventually build a new facility that will cost between $10 million to $20 million and will feature state-of-the-art fan experiences.
The Founder/CEO of the NHSFHOF LaMont Robinson stated that this is great for the history and legacy of American high school football to now have a hall of fame to call home in a city like Canton, Ohio which is considered the birthplace of football. For more information on tickets go to www.nhsfootballhof.com
The 2023 Inaugural Class of the National High School Football Hall of Fame:
Jim Brown: Position: RB/ Manhasset High School Class of 1953
Coach Paul Brown: Massillon Washington High School Class of 1925
Bernie Kosar: Position: QB/ Boardman High School Class of 1981
Archie Payton: Position: QB/ Drew High School /Drew Class of 1967
Peyton Manning: Position: QB/ Isidore Newman High School Class of 1994
Eli Manning: Position: QB/ Isidore Newman High School Class of 1998
Cooper Manning: Position: WR/ Isidore Newman High School Class of 1992
Mike Doss: Position: RB/Safety/ Canton McKinley High School Class of 1998
Chris Spielman: Position: LB/ Massillon Canton, Ohio /Class of 1983
Coach Thom McDaniels: Coached at Canton McKinley High School/Canton, Ohio
Kevin Mack: Position: RB/ Kings Mountain High School Class of 1981
Ray Freeman: Position: DB/ Warrensville Hts High School Class of 1981-
Marcus Dupree: Position: RB/ Philadelphia High School Class of 1981
Archie Griffin: Position: RB/ Eastmoor High School Class of 1971
Greg Cameron: Position: RB/ University High School Class of 1980
Jerry Ball: Position RB/LB/ West Brock High School Class of 1983
Horace Sheffield: Position DT/ Cass Tech High School Class of 1972
Coach Ted Ginn, Sr. Current Coach at Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio
Lomas Brown: Position: /OT Miami Springs High School Class of 1983
Greg Kampe: Position: / Defiance High School /Defiance, Ohio /Class of 1973
Coach Don Nehlen: Coached at Canton McKinley High School /Canton, Ohio
Marion Motley: Position: RB/ Canton McKinley High Class of 1939
