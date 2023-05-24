Peyton Manning, Jim Brown, Marcus Dupree, and others to be inducted into the National H.S. Football HOF in Canton, OH

Football First Family, The Manning will all be inducted into the 2023 Class of the National H.S. Football HOF Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Cooper Manning, and Eli Manning.

The National High School Football Hall of Fame will be a state-of-the-art complex for fans to come and learn and see the history of high school football.” — Russell Johnson