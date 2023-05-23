Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 450,145 in the last 365 days.

Gray Expands the Roles of Matt Jaquint and Mike King

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray) (NYSE: GTN) today announced the promotions of Matt Jaquint to Chief Revenue Officer and of Mike King to Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new role, Matt Jaquint will be responsible for developing advertising sales strategies and best practices across all platforms. He will lead new business development initiatives and sales training programs. In his new role, Mike King will oversee marketing and brand strategy for company-wide and multi-market station initiatives. He will lead Gray’s design and marketing groups as well as our recruiting team.  

For the past several years, Matt and Mike have overseen groups of local markets in their roles as Regional Vice Presidents, Senior Vice Presidents, and currently, Senior Managing Vice Presidents. Both leaders will continue oversight of groups of Gray’s television stations and digital properties.

Gray’s Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said, “Matt and Mike have proven records of success. The company will benefit from their expanded roles as we leverage their areas of expertise to help guide our local teams to greater success serving local audiences and businesses.”

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households.  This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact

Kevin P. Latek, Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Development Officer, 404-266-8333

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

#        #        #


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gray Expands the Roles of Matt Jaquint and Mike King

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more