Asphalt paving and resurfacing on Iowa 58 from Hudson to U.S. 20 in Black Hawk County continues

Posted on: May 23, 2023

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – May 23, 2023 – Drivers on Iowa 58 between Hudson and U.S. 20 in Black Hawk County need to be aware of an asphalt paving and resurfacing project that may slow down their trip.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 24, weather permitting, crews will begin replacing the bridge approaches near Hudson. This work will require closing Watters Road and 5th Street to traffic. Work on this portion of the project will be completed by mid-July.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For more information about this and other Iowa DOT construction projects in Black Hawk and Bremer counties, follow the Black Hawk and Bremer County Construction Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BlackHawkBremerCo#!BlackHawkBremerCo.

For general information about this project contact Ron Loecher, New Hampton construction office, at 641-394-3161 or ron.loecher@iowadot.us