Green Home Systems Offers Solar Solutions to Combat Rising Electricity Rates in Illinois

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As electricity prices continue to skyrocket in central and southern Illinois, homeowners are looking for ways to combat these rising costs.

Since June 1, 2022, the price of electricity has more than doubled for Ameren customers in the region. For the first 800 kilowatt-hours, this represents a 116 percent increase over the price last January. The “price to compare” includes the supply price, a transmission charge, and a supply cost adjustment, and is in effect through May 31, 2023.

According to a recent report by the Citizens Utility Board the average residential Ameren customer in Illinois is expected to see an increase of around $626 on their annual power supply portion of their bill.

This significant increase in electricity costs has created a financial burden for many residents of Illinois, who are now searching for cost-effective solutions to reduce their energy bills. With traditional power grid reliance becoming increasingly expensive, many homeowners are turning to sustainable and renewable energy sources like solar power to combat rising electricity costs. Green Home Systems, a leading solar company and Panasonic Elite Installer, offers sustainable and cost-effective solutions for homeowners to reduce their electricity bills and help the environment.

"Our team at Green Home Systems is committed to helping homeowners combat rising energy costs and save money on their energy bills by providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions," said Barry Durand, Manager at Green Home Systems. "We believe that solar energy is the future of energy, and we're dedicated to helping Illinois homeowners make the switch to a cleaner, more affordable energy source."

For more information about Green Home Systems and their sustainable energy solutions, visit www.greenhomesystems.com.

