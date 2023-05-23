USAID CHEKUP I and CHEKUP II secure order from U.S. Department of Defence to supply MAMA packs worth $30,000.00.

The Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) is implementing the 5-year (2021-2026) Controlling HIV Epidemic for Key and Underserved Populations (CHEKUP) I project, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The goal of USAID CHEKUP I is to improve the health outcomes of Zambians by preventing new infections among priority and key populations most at risk of acquiring HIV. Nested with the USAID CHEKUP I is the Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, Safe (DREAMS) initiative, whose goal is to reduce HIV infections among adolescent girls and young women (AGYW) aged 10-24 years through social asset building, comprehensive economic strengthening, and access to preventive and biomedical services.

As part of comprehensive economic strengthening for AGYW, USAID CHEKUP I conducts financial literacy, promotes financial savings, as well as supports income generating activities among AGYW to mitigate the risks of HIV infection through transactional sex. One of the income generating activities implemented by USAID CHEKUP I is the KOZO (peace) initiative, in which AGYW produce re-usable sanitary pads and reusable diapers.

Together with sister project, USAID CHEKUP II, implemented by John Snow Health Zambia (JSH-Zambia), USAID CHEKUP I secured an order to supply MAMA packs – sanitary kit comprising a carrier bag, 3 reusable pads, 3 reusable diapers, and a tablet of soap – worth US$30,000 from the United States Department of Defence (DOD). On 22nd May 2023, USAID CHEKUP I participated at a colourful handover ceremony of the MAMA packs, at Mikango military hospital in Chongwe district, officiated by the U.S. ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency, Mr. Michael Gonzalez. The income-generated through this business opportunity will strengthen the financial resource base of the AGYW in the DREAMS program, improve and expand their income generating activities, and ultimately result in financial and economic empowerment, which are all key towards mitigating the risks of HIV infection through transactional sex.