Arrigoni Winery Presents “Taste the Rainbow”: A Night of Live Singing, Drag Show, Comedy, Raffles, Fun, and More!
PORTLAND, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrigoni Winery, the renowned purveyor of fine wines, is delighted to announce its upcoming event, “Taste the Rainbow.” The evening promises to be an exhilarating blend of live singing, a dazzling drag show, side-splitting comedy, thrilling raffles, and endless fun. Set to take place on June 30, 2023, from 7:30 to 9:30 PM; this event is not to be missed by wine enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike!
“Taste the Rainbow” is a unique celebration of diversity, creativity, and vibrant performances. Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in an unforgettable evening filled with dynamic live entertainment and the delightful ambiance of Arrigoni Winery. From mesmerizing vocal performances to captivating drag acts, there will be something to delight every guest.
The event will feature talented artists and hosts, Summer Orlando & Barbra Joan Streetsand.
Tickets for “Taste the Rainbow” are now available for purchase online. Interested individuals can secure their spot at this unforgettable event by visiting the official Eventbrite page: Taste the Rainbow: Arrigoni Drag Show & Live Music Event Tickets, Fri, Jun 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM | Eventbrite. Early ticket reservations are recommended, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.
About Arrigoni Winery:
Family owned and operated, the inspiration for Arrigoni Winery was introduced by boxing champion John “Jack LaSalle” Gherlone – grandfather to the current winery owner. A second-generation Italian immigrant, Gherlone died in 1997 at age 96 – but not before passing on his love of oenology – the science and study of winemaking – to his grandson, and now his great-granddaughter.
Gherlone taught his young grandson how to crush best and press the grapes to extract juices from the skins, and also how to properly barrel wines so they would age into favored wine varieties.
Learn more at Winery & Wine Tasting | Arrigoni Winery & Cider Co Portland CT
Rosanna Singer
