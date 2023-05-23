UNVEIL A THEORY THAT CHALLENGES CONVENTIONAL WISDOM IN “COLD DATING, COLD FUSION, AND A CURVEBALL”
David D. Moon unveils an intriguing theory connecting carbon dating and cold fusion, offering a thought-provoking perspective.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy is critical to the economic, scientific, and daily processes of the modern world. Usable energy was a wonderful breakthrough that paved the way for many other discoveries; it enabled many great inventors to innovate and improve the lives of many people all over the world. Today's reliance on modern technology, brought about by these modern discoveries, has also resulted in a reliance on a finite energy source.
Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curve Ball discusses the possibility of an energy source that could revolutionize the world, outlining new energy-harvesting possibilities in the hopes of diversifying the world's depleting energy supply. Not only that, but it also discusses the physical science behind biblical stories like the Great Flood mentioned in Genesis as a possible result of cold fusion, as it melds both theological and physical science principles—making a connection between quantum physics and biblical facts that will spark people's interest and inspire curiosity.
David D. Moon paints a future in which the energy problems of today are nothing more than stories and part of man’s history. Delivering scientific insights to non-scientific minds in a clear, detailed, and well-explained manner. Filled with discussions ranging from paleontology and geology, giving new perspectives on how history is interpreted today based on scientific principles and methodologies.
Ready for a mind-expanding time filled with scientific principles and biblical stories that is sure to spark debate? Grab a copy of Carbon Dating, Cold Fusion, and a Curveball, available now on Amazon.
