EdTek Services Celebrates 20 Years Providing the Best LMS for Small Business
Founded in 2003, EdTek has been providing the best LMS for small business, small colleges and universities, and small non-profits for two decades.
Our mission is to provide the best LMS for small business and the LMS services that smaller organizations needed to be successful and keep their learning management system costs affordable.”TORONTO, CANADA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EdTek Services, a long-time provider of Learning Management Systems (LMS) and LMS Services, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
Founded in 2003, EdTek has offered a package of LMS software and vital LMS support services for small business, small colleges and universities, and small non-profits for two decades.
“We’re proud to have been serving small and medium-sized organizations for 20 years,” said EdTek President, Paul Jacobelli. “When we started EdTek, our mission was to provide the best LMS for small business, and all the connected LMS services that smaller organizations needed to be successful. And, we had to keep these learning management system costs affordable. We've done that and look forward to continuing to serve our customers for many years to come.”
EdTek’s LMS package is designed specifically for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations engaged in training and education. It provides all the tools and features and support services that smaller businesses and organizations need to develop, launch and manage their employee training or student education programs.
“We’ve always believed that smaller organizations needed a package with the same quality LMS and LMS support services as their competitors at a cost they could afford,” said Jacobelli. “Our affordable LMS package is designed to level the playing field and give smaller businesses and organizations the ability to match or exceed larger organizations when it comes to training and development or delivering academic programs.”
Over the years, EdTek’s LMS has helped organizations like Algoma Steel, the University of Guelph, Amewas, Inc., U.S. Office of Personnel Development, The Sierra Club, EQ Bank, The Rotary Club, the Florida High School Athletic Association, the City of Shreveport, Hebrew Theological College, Providence College, and, the Canada Winter Games train their employees, customers, students, and members.
“While small to medium-sized organizations have always been our focus we also got calls from a lot of huge customers that we never expected," said Jacobelli. "Many were just starting out and didn't know what they needed. For most, eLearning was a risk and they were concerned about the expensive quotes they were getting."
"Our package provides our customers with experienced hands to help them plan, develop, implement, and manage the project with no surprises on the cost side,” Jacobelli added. “We’ve had customers tell us that our carefully crafted LMS services package helped them save time, stretch their budget dollars, and start at a much higher level of quality and support than they had imagined possible. We’re proud to have helped so many small businesses succeed.”
EdTek is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special offer for new customers. For a limited time, new customers can get 20% off their first year of EdTek’s LMS Services package.
To learn more about EdTek’s LMS Services package and take advantage of the special anniversary offer, send an email to info@edtekservices.com and mention "20th Anniversary"..
