Statement by the Prime Minister on the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

CANADA, May 23 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police:

“For a century and a half, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has served and protected Canadians. Today, we thank all RCMP employees, past and present, for their dedication, relentless commitment, and significant contributions to our country.

“The RCMP is one of the most respected police organizations in the world – and remains committed to becoming a more modern, inclusive, accountable, and trusted police organization for all Canadians. In 2018, the RCMP launched Vision150, a modernization plan to put people first and improve transparency, accountability, and conduct, including through initiatives to reduce systemic racism and gender-based discrimination.

“As we mark this milestone anniversary, we acknowledge that while the errors of the past cannot be forgotten, they can be learned from. The RCMP will continue to support healing and reconciliation, as it continues to keep our communities safe now and into the future.

“Today, I encourage all Canadians to take part in activities celebrating this anniversary and to join the conversation on social media using #RCMP150. To all RCMP employees, past and present: thank you for your service.”