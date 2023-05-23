/EIN News/ --



NEWS RELEASE

May 23, 2023, 4PM ET/ 22:00 CET

MDxHealth to Present at the 43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – May 23, 2023 – MDxHealth SA (Nasdaq and Euronext Brussels: MDXH), a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, today announced that Michael McGarrity, Chief Executive Officer, will present at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 1:00pm ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website.

43rd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 8, 2023

Time: 1:00pm ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/blair79/mdxh/1942906

William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference is taking place June 6 – 8, 2023, at the Loews Chicago Hotel in Chicago, IL.

About mdxhealth®

Mdxhealth is a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company that provides actionable molecular information to personalize patient diagnosis and treatment. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis and prognosis of urologic cancers and other urologic diseases. The Company’s U.S. headquarters and laboratory operations are in Irvine, California, with additional laboratory operations in Plano, Texas. European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at: twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information:

mdxhealth



info@mdxhealth.com



LifeSci Advisors (IR & PR)

US: +1 949 271 9223

ir@mdxhealth.com

NOTE: The mdxhealth logo, mdxhealth, Confirm mdx, Select mdx, Resolve mdx, Genomic Prostate Score, GPS and Monitor mdx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

