Cartsyde and PourMyBeer Join Forces to Launch Tap Trailer: Cutting-Edge Mobile Self-Pour Draft System
Introducing Tap Trailer: The Revolutionary Mobile Draft System by Cartsyde and PourMyBeer. Experience Unparalleled Autonomy, Higher Profits, and Lower LaborGRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cartsyde, the leading innovator in trailered kitchens, bars, and mobile draft systems, is proud to announce its partnership with PourMyBeer, the industry leader in self-pour beverage technology, to introduce Tap Trailer. This brand-new 10-tap mobile draft system and walk-in cooler is set to redefine the beverage experience, providing businesses with staffing flexibility, higher profit margins, and customers with unprecedented autonomy.
Cartsyde showcases its expertise in food and beverage systems with the impressive design of Tap Trailer.. Featuring large illuminated panels offering 360 degrees of advertising, these world-class, custom-branded units create unforgettable consumer experiences at events and outdoor social zones, whether utilized indoors or outdoors. Cartsyde's proven track record includes successful partnerships with industry giants such as Dunkin' Donuts and Wendy's, elevating their brands and expanding their reach into new communities. The stunning appearance and innovative advertising capabilities of Cartsyde's systems make them the preferred choice for businesses aiming to leave a lasting impression.
Driven by relentless research and development, Cartsyde has developed a mobile draft system that is both durable and roadworthy, capable of maintaining optimal temperatures even in extreme heat. With the integration of PourMyBeer's cutting-edge self-pour technology, Tap Trailer empowers customers to pour their own drinks, streamlining operations and reducing staffing needs. This revolutionary approach drives revenue growth and enhances the overall customer experience with minimal effort.
Tap Trailer represents the latest leap in mobile food and beverage solutions from the visionary team at Cartsyde. For more information and to explore unique opportunities for your brand, visit Cartsyde's website. Gain a preview of Tap Trailer's capabilities in this engaging short video.
Cartsyde is your trusted partner for mobile food and beverage solutions, blending innovation, engineering, and industry expertise. Our state-of-the-art, high-tech mobile food and drink solutions offer a modern approach to extending the brand reach and elevating brand presence. From large restaurant chains to local bars and mall businesses, Cartsyde Solutions provide the freedom to serve food and drinks in unique and innovative spaces.
