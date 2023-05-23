Manchin Announces $1 Million for Four West Virginia Arts and Culture Initiatives

May 23, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, member of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,034,400 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for four initiatives in West Virginia. The funding will be used to expand statewide arts programs, develop an arts and culture plan in Wheeling and support the efforts of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Wheeling Symphony Society.

“West Virginia has a vibrant culture of arts and music, and our entire state is very proud of the important role that artists and musicians play in our communities. I am pleased that the NEA is investing more than $1 million in these four programs to support our talented artists as they pursue their passions and enrich West Virginia and the entire country. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and, as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster similar programs across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin.

Individual awards listed below: