Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,765 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,984 in the last 365 days.

Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns international skeet and international bunker trap champions

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) held championship events for International Skeet and International Bunker Trap on May 20-21. These events are the same as what are competed in at the Olympics. International Skeet was held at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee, while the International Bunker Trap Championship was held at the AVAD Hunt Club, near Coon Rapids.

In the International Skeet competition, Carson Simon, from the Oskaloosa Shooting Team, won the men’s non-collegiate division, while Matthew Brindley, from William Penn, won the men’s collegiate division. Madelynn Schroeder, from the Pella Shooters Club, won the women’s non-collegiate division. Final results are below.

At the International Bunker Trap Championship, it was a repeat performance for brother and sister Cole and Lexi Henning, from Wilton, who won the men’s non-collegiate and ladies non-collegiate respectively. Athletes from both events were invited to the National Junior Olympic Match in Hillsdale, Mich., in July. The final results are below.

International Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual

  1. Carson Simon, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 84
  2. Dawson Wiemann, Des Moines Clay Crushers: 82
  3. Kamden Thomas, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 61

Women’s Individual

  1. Madalynn Schroeder, Pella Shooters Club: 93
  2. Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 82

Men’s Collegiate Individual

  1. Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports: 110

International Skeet Team Standings

  1. Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 227

International Bunker Trap Championship

Men’s Individual

  1. Cole Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 114
  2. Gavin Wulf, Wilton Trap Team: 102
  3. Hunter Beason, Wilton Trap Team: 96

Women’s Individual

  1. Lexi Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 88
  2. Hollie Larson, Underwood Youth Trap Club: 47

International Bunker Trap Team Standings

  1. Wilton Trap Team: 312
  2. Carroll County Shooting Sports: 233
  3. Williamsburg Shooting Sports: 164

The Scholastic Clay Target Program allows student athletes from elementary through high school and college the opportunity to compete in trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet. The next competition is the American Trap Championships, June 6-11, at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, near Cedar Falls.

The SCTP is a youth development program, with a mission to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR shooting sports coordinator, at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.

You just read:

Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns international skeet and international bunker trap champions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more