Iowa’s Scholastic Clay Target Program crowns international skeet and international bunker trap champions

The Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) held championship events for International Skeet and International Bunker Trap on May 20-21. These events are the same as what are competed in at the Olympics. International Skeet was held at the New Pioneer Gun Club, in Waukee, while the International Bunker Trap Championship was held at the AVAD Hunt Club, near Coon Rapids.

In the International Skeet competition, Carson Simon, from the Oskaloosa Shooting Team, won the men’s non-collegiate division, while Matthew Brindley, from William Penn, won the men’s collegiate division. Madelynn Schroeder, from the Pella Shooters Club, won the women’s non-collegiate division. Final results are below.

At the International Bunker Trap Championship, it was a repeat performance for brother and sister Cole and Lexi Henning, from Wilton, who won the men’s non-collegiate and ladies non-collegiate respectively. Athletes from both events were invited to the National Junior Olympic Match in Hillsdale, Mich., in July. The final results are below.

International Skeet Championship

Men’s Individual

Carson Simon, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 84 Dawson Wiemann, Des Moines Clay Crushers: 82 Kamden Thomas, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 61

Women’s Individual

Madalynn Schroeder, Pella Shooters Club: 93 Megan Vos, Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 82

Men’s Collegiate Individual

Mathew Brindley, William Penn Shotgun Sports: 110

International Skeet Team Standings

Oskaloosa Shooting Team: 227

International Bunker Trap Championship

Men’s Individual

Cole Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 114 Gavin Wulf, Wilton Trap Team: 102 Hunter Beason, Wilton Trap Team: 96

Women’s Individual

Lexi Henning, Wilton Trap Team: 88 Hollie Larson, Underwood Youth Trap Club: 47

International Bunker Trap Team Standings

Wilton Trap Team: 312 Carroll County Shooting Sports: 233 Williamsburg Shooting Sports: 164

The Scholastic Clay Target Program allows student athletes from elementary through high school and college the opportunity to compete in trap, skeet, and sporting clays, as well as Olympic disciplines like bunker trap and international skeet. The next competition is the American Trap Championships, June 6-11, at the Iowa State Trapshooting Association Homegrounds, near Cedar Falls.

The SCTP is a youth development program, with a mission to help kids reach their highest potential in becoming the best athletes and young adults they can be. For more information on the Scholastic Clay Target Program in Iowa, contact Chris Van Gorp, DNR shooting sports coordinator, at 515-313-8048 or chris.vangorp@dnr.iowa.gov.