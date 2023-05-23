Prime Topanga Land Now Available for Sale
Topanga Land Ready For Building a Dream HomeLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A unique real estate opportunity has just presented itself in the scenic hills of Topanga, California. Located at 22755 Chamera Ln, this exclusive 1.25-acre parcel of residential land is now actively listed for sale at an attractive price of $554,000. This idyllic plot promises prospective homeowners a unique chance to construct their dream house, reflecting their personal style while basking in breathtaking natural surroundings.
Situated on a private road off Topanga Skyline Drive, the property comes with approved plans and permits for a 3085 square feet home, featuring 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, designed by renowned Architect Kip Kelly, AIA, of Nest Architecture. With ample room to incorporate any architectural style—whether Tuscan, Modern, or Spanish—the possibilities are endless and tailored to the buyer's vision.
"This is a golden opportunity for those looking to build from the ground up," said listing agent William P. Bowling from Pritchett-Rapf & Assoc. "Buyers will appreciate the exclusivity, tranquility, and unparalleled potential this Topanga property offers. It is genuinely an open canvas for someone's dream home."
The property’s vantage point offers spectacular panoramic views, including canyons, hills, green belts, creeks, mountains, valleys, treetops, and rocks. Besides its stunning vistas, the lot is comfortably nestled outside the California Coastal Commission jurisdiction, eliminating certain building restrictions. It is also exempt from The Santa Monica Mountains North Area Plan (SMMNAP) that went into effect in 2021. Its privacy, scenic charm, and optimal location make it a highly coveted parcel of land.
This unique offering comes as a silver lining for aspiring homeowners looking to create their perfect abode in a serene, natural setting yet remaining conveniently close to the vibrancy of Los Angeles city life.
For further details, prospective buyers are encouraged to contact William P. Bowling, DRE #01393337, Pritchett-Rapf & Assoc., at 310-428-5085 or via email at williamprestonbowling@yahoo.com.
About Pritchett-Rapf & Assoc.: Pritchett-Rapf & Assoc. is a distinguished real estate firm specializing in properties within Los Angeles County. Known for its commitment to providing exceptional service, the company offers a comprehensive range of real estate services, including residential sales, land sales, and property management.
