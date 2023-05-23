MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop in Ashland June 21

Submit Release
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop at the Charles A. Green Conservation Area (CA) June 21 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but burning can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly. This workshop will provide basic information about how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. This course will cover types of burn equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other techniques to safely conduct a prescribed burn.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dM. After registering, participants will be sent a link to the virtual portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite for the event on June 21, and it can be completed in approximately 2-4 hours. Participants will be required to show their certificate of completion upon arrival to the event.

If the weather conditions are conducive to burning on the day of the event, participants will be able to experience a prescribed burn. Because of this, participants are asked to wear leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, a long sleeve cotton shirt, and safety glasses to the event.

Questions about this opportunity can be sent to Ryan Lueckenhoff at ryan.lueckenhoff.mdc.mo.gov. The Charles A. Green CA is located at 5611 E. Minor Hill Road in Ashland.

