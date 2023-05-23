MDC partners with Outdoor Skills of America to hold a set-line fishing clinic June 23 and 24

Body

ALEXANDRIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is partnering with Outdoor Skills of America (OSA) to hold a clinic in Alexandria June 23 and 24 for anglers looking to expand their skills into set-line fishing. Set-line methods include jug lines, vertical lines, trotlines, limb lines, and bank poles. These methods are allowed in many public impoundments, streams, and rivers.

This will be a hands-on clinic where accepted applicants will be taken out on the Mississippi River and shown first-hand how to safely set and run lines on the water. This program is intended for anglers that are new to these specific methods, and OSA will provide knowledgeable anglers who are familiar with catching catfish on Missouri’s waters. This program is ideal for adults who have children over twelve years of age who are interested in learning this outdoor activity together.

Interested parties must apply for this opportunity, and 24 applicants will be accepted to participate. The application is open through June 9, and those that apply will be sent a survey to complete. If selected to participate in the program, details will be sent to the successful candidates. All other applicants will be added to the waiting list.

OSA will provide a fish fry on the evening of June 23 and breakfast the morning of June 24. Camping is available on site, and lodging can be found nearby as well. Participants should bring their own drinks and snacks, a life jacket, closed toed shoes, sunscreen, and a hat. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. June 23 and end at noon on June 24.

To register for this event, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dg. Questions about this event can be sent to either OSofAmerica@gmail.com or rob.garver@mdc.mo.gov.