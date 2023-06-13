inHarmony Honored with Stevie® Award in 2023 American Business Awards®
Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 13 in New YorkSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inHarmony Interactive, a technology and wellness company, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Health Products & Services category in The 21st Annual American Business Awards® today.
The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.
"People want to live a more focussed, mindful lifestyle, and at inHarmony we believe that meditation is for everyone and our mission is to offer the highest quality relaxation furniture to people of all ages and walks of life," says Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony Interactive.
More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.
Judges from this year’s competition were overwhelmingly supportive with their comments, including:
- “I like the effort inHarmony is making in providing health products and services as a business with a social purpose.”
- “The company's innovative products and services, which combine sound and vibration therapy, have the potential to revolutionize the approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.”
- “The launch of the inHarmony Meditation Cushion and inHarmony Music Meditations App in 2021 has significantly expanded their product line and created a new revenue stream. In addition, inHarmony's commitment to its purpose of harmonizing the mind, body, and spirit and its core values of curiosity, innovation, inspiration, community, and achievement is admirable.”
- “The company's expansion across multiple consumer demographics and into technology sectors is a significant achievement. The patent filing for the inHarmony Meditation Cushion with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) further demonstrates the company's commitment to growth and expansion.”
- “The company's products and services have significant potential to benefit society by supporting mental health and wellness, and inHarmony is well-positioned to be a leader in this industry.”
“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About inHarmony
inHarmony uses a patented system of tech-assisted sound and vibration therapies to quickly and comfortably put the user into a deep meditative state. The combination of Vibro-Tactile Stimulation and Vibro-Acoustic Technology delivers fast and effective whole body relaxation. The inHarmony community is on a mission to revolutionize America’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being through sound and vibration. Say goodbye to a distracted mind. Say hello to a relaxed existence. Download the app today.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more: http://www.StevieAwards.com
