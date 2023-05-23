Wawa Pledges $1 Million To Second Harvest to Feed More Children and Families

New Program Supports Food Bank’s School Partnerships and Summer Food Service Programs

The goal of Wawa and Second Harvest’s “Fly Beyond” pilot program is to reach more than 53,000 households over a 12-month period through two of the food bank’s childhood hunger prevention initiatives: the School Partnerships and Summer Food Service programs.

In addition to giving Second Harvest the ability to purchase and distribute more fresh produce, the funding will:

Add 10 new Fresh Market sites at local schools

Transform the Kids Pack initiative into a Family Weekend Meal Bag that will contain nutritious foods equal to 10 meals per household

Enhance the Summer Food Service Program with a take home bag filled with fresh produce and other pantry staples each week

Provide reusable and insulated tote bags for both programs

Add customized display carts at 35 Fresh Market schools – making it easier for students to grab fresh produce as they head home



“Through this first-of-its-kind investment, Wawa is ensuring children in Central Florida have access to the nutritious wholesome food they need to thrive,” said Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO of Second Harvest. “Inflation is causing more families to make difficult decisions about what they can afford, and this partnership can help lessen worries about food costs.”

Robert Yeatts, Sr. Director of Florida Operations for Wawa said, “Fueling up takes on a whole new meaning with ‘Fly Beyond.’ We hope this new pilot program inspires goodness by making fresh, healthy foods conveniently available to families to create nutritious meals at home without worrying about how to afford it. Having greater access to fresh produce will improve the ability of kids in our communities to learn, lead and succeed.”

Throughout the year, Wawa’s culinary team will create recipes that feature many of the food items being distributed. Those recipes can be found online at the “Fly Beyond” landing page.

Wawa and Second Harvest intend to use the “Fly Beyond” pilot program and results as a road map for collaborations with other food banks or for others to implement similar programs.

For more information about how to support hunger relief efforts across Central Florida, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida (SHFBCF)

SHFBCF is a member of Feeding America – the largest charitable domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. SHFBCF secures and distributes food and grocery products to more than 625 local nonprofit feeding partners throughout Central Florida. Through the help of food and financial donors, volunteers and a caring, committed community, the food bank distributes 300,000 meals every day to a seven-county service area. Feeding neighbors facing hunger is only the beginning. By investing in job training programs, advocating for access to nutritious foods, and inspiring our community to get involved, SHFBCF is leaning into the root causes of hunger and helping our neighbors thrive. With support from the Central Florida community, Second Harvest Food Bank is feeding inspiration, change, achievement, health — and families facing hunger. To learn more about SHFBCF, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #24 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2022 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat at @wawa.

