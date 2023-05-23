Book Launch: Betrayal: The Failure of American Jewish Leadership by Charles Jacobs and Avi Goldwasser

Betrayal Betrayal: The Failure of American Jewish Leadership Charles Jacobs Avi Goldwasser

The Jewish Leadership Project presents “A devastating failure” of Jewish groups, leaders and donors, defending and protecting American Jews from AntiSemitism

Betrayal analyzes and documents the failure of American Jewish leadership to effectively confront the ideological and physical onslaught besieging the community” — Avi Goldwasser

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated book, Betrayal: The Failure of American Jewish Leadership, curated and authored by Charles Jacobs and Avi Goldwasser of the Jewish Leadership Project, officially launched on Sunday, May 21, at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem.

This book is unique and long overdue. It is a thought-provoking work which analyzes and documents the failure of American Jewish leadership to effectively confront the ideological and physical onslaught besieging the community. The contributing writers describe and explain the failure of Jewish leaders to stop the ongoing defamation of Jews and Israel in the media, on college campuses, in high schools, and even Congress.

This failure is scandalous, and reminiscent of Jewish leadership inactions during the Holocaust. It is due to several factors, but primarily a lack of understanding of the emerging threats and a deficit of courage. Too often Jewish leaders seem more loyal to a progressive ideology than to the safety of Jews.

Jacobs, Goldwasser, and a distinguished group of contributing authors — Alan Dershowitz, Mort Klein, Caroline Glick, Richard Landes, Jonathan Tobin, and Thane Rosenbaum among them — persuasively demonstrate in this insightful 22-essay collection that American Jewish establishment leadership, which consists mostly of politicized bureaucrats, is operating on the basis of feel-good utopian notions disconnected from the real world. Betrayal loudly rings the alarm for a somnolent American Jewry. The Jewish community can ill afford to ignore the alarm.

Betrayal: The Failure of American Jewish Leadership is poised to be a catalyst for urgently needed changes. It is a must-read not only for those who care about the Jewish people’s future, but also, crucially, for the donors who are instrumental in choosing community leaders.

The book, an expanded version of a collection originally published in White Rose Magazine, is now available for purchase at https://amzn.to/41IEh2p.

About the Authors

Charles Jacobs and Avi Goldwasser are co-founders of the David Project, Americans for Peace and Tolerance, and the Jewish Leadership Project. Charles Jacobs is a renowned advocate for human rights whose extensive work focuses on combating extremism and promoting coexistence among diverse communities. Avi Goldwasser is a former financial executive, board member of Jewish organizations, and film producer whose credits include the award-winning documentary The Forgotten Refugees.

Betrayal Book Launch