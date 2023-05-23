THE PROLIFT RIGGING COMPANY ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN TO MANAGEMENT TEAM
Matt Rix joins The ProLift Rigging Company
Recruiting Matt, with his wealth of industry experience and regional knowledge, is a significant first step in our plans to expand our company beyond the US borders.”MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ProLift Rigging Company, a leading supplier of solutions-based industrial construction services, announced, today, that it has added industry veteran and former head of Toronto-area’s Matcom, Matthew Rix, to its management team.
— Matt Brennan, President & CEO of The ProLift Rigging Company
Rix has stepped into the role of international development as part of ProLift’s push to launch its business into Canada. “Canada is a very important market in modern industrial construction, especially in the Data Center and Renewable Energy verticals.” said Matt Brennan, President & Chief Executive Officer of The ProLift Rigging Company, “We promised our clients to expand our services into the markets where they need us most; recruiting someone like Matt, with the industry experience, regional knowledge, and familiarity with local laws and regulations is a significant first step in our plans to expand our company beyond the US borders.”
An established leader and trusted voice within the North American Crane and Rigging industry and currently serving as Vice-Chair of the Crane and Rigging Governing Committee for the Specialized Carrier & Rigging Association (SC&RA), Rix brings nearly 25 years’ of industrial problem solving experience to the ProLift Team.
“Industrial installations are in my blood -- as a third-generation machinery mover, I have hands-on experience with virtually every role within the crane & rigging industry,” Stated Matt Rix, Head of International Development for The ProLift Rigging Company. “I am honored and excited to be a part of the ProLift team and I look forward to building our footprint throughout Canada.”
ProLift has yet to announce an official timeline for launch of its operations in Canada but estimates a full-service branch to be up and running before the end of 2023.
About The ProLift Rigging Company
ProLift Rigging is a leading supplier of industrial construction services offering safe, innovative solutions and insightful consultation for modern, mission-critical construction projects in need of predictable results. With a rapidly growing network of locations throughout North America, ProLift offers a full portfolio of services, including traditional crane & rigging, machine moving services, warehousing & storage, heavy-haul transport, logistics management, integration, and project buffering. Visit www.proliftrigging.com to learn more.
###
Jake Shepich
The ProLift Rigging Company
+1 630-337-1059
jshepich@proliftrigging.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Instagram