Game Changer Publishing CEO, Cris Cawley, Ushers in a New Era with Induction into the Exclusive Forbes Business Council

Renowned Publishing Mogul, Cawley, Joins the Inner Sanctum of Global Business Leaders and Innovators at Forbes Business Council

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new chapter unfolds as Cris Cawley, the CEO of the US-based entrepreneurial book publishing firm, Game Changer Publishing, has been granted the honor of joining the esteemed Forbes Business Council.The Forbes Business Council stands as an exclusive, invitation-only confluence of trailblazing business proprietors and global leaders. As the distinguished organization prepares to welcome Cawley into its fold, her remarkable achievements and diverse expertise, amassed over a quarter of a century, have been crucial in securing her position."We are immensely delighted to usher Cris Cawley into the community of Forbes Business Council," lauded Scott Gerber, the visionary founder of Forbes Councils. "Our quintessential aim with the Councils is to foster a potent network fueled by social capital and populated by proven leaders. Cris's arrival underscores our commitment to this mission, and her contributions will undoubtedly inspire significant strides in the global business landscape."As part of this illustrious council, Cawley is set to engage with other luminaries in a confidential forum. She also has the privilege of working closely with a seasoned editorial team to pen original business-focused monthly articles for Forbes.com, positioning her wisdom and insights alongside other vetted thought leaders."This invitation to join the ranks of such influential business leaders and thought-leaders is truly an honor," expressed Cawley, reflecting her enthusiasm for the upcoming engagement.Entrepreneurs, consultants, coaches, business proprietors, influencers, or speakers seeking to make a profound impact and increase income and influence might consider a best-selling book as a potent springboard. With the years of expertise and team behind Game Changer Publishing, dreams of becoming a best-selling author become a tangible reality. By forging a path towards a best-selling book, it becomes possible to ascend to the upper echelon of the go-to authorities in any industry. Click here to book a call with a publishing strategist now.About Cris Cawley:Cris Cawley is an award-winning publishing and marketing consultant, serial entrepreneur and the CEO of Game Changer Publishing, the trusted leader in book publishing and book marketing for entrepreneurs. She began her career in the internet marketing industry in 1998 and has impacted more than 155,000 entrepreneurs through her coaching, courses, book publishing services and mastermind programs.Cawley's best selling programs help clients leverage their expertise and passion into profits through high ticket programs & book publishing. She's been featured on many stages alongside some of the country's most sought-after speakers and thought leaders and has a passion for helping entrepreneurs make a positive impact on the world and “figure out” and profit from book publishing and the book marketing maze.Cawley is happily married with three daughters and resides in Fort Worth, Texas.