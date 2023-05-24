Virtual Humans Market is Expected to Reach USD 440.3 Billion by 2031 With a Booming CAGR of 44.7%

Allied Market

The virtual humans market research is segmented into type, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global virtual humans market based on type, industry vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

The global virtual humans market generated $11.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $440.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 44.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

By type, the avatars segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering more than three-fourths of the global virtual humans market revenue and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 45.13% throughout the forecast period. Also, the autonomous virtual humans segment is studied in the report.

By region, the Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global virtual humans market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 45.82% during the forecast period. The other regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

By industrial vertical, the gaming and entertainment segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global virtual humans market share in 2021. On the other hand, the retail segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the BFSI segment would display the fastest CAGR of 49.83% throughout the forecast period. Education, healthcare, automotive, IT and telecommunications, and others segments are also discussed in the report.

Major industry players such as - Offbeat Media Group, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, soul machines, Inworld AI, Ziva Dynamics (Unity), Epic Games, Inc., Datagen, Meta Platforms, Inc., and iFLYTEK Corporation.

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

