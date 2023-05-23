Call for Participation: Stress management training course for civil society organisations

The EU-funded Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility Project, in partnership with the Community Development Platform (CDP), will run an online course on ‘Stress Management for Civil Society’ during July-November 2023.

The course will run over several months and will include a mixture of ‘live’ workshops, video tutorials, individual coaching, and home assignments. The course has an element of ‘training of trainers’ so that participants are expected to use the course to roll-out their own support programme for stress management practice.

The course is developed for civil society leaders, managers, project coordinators, and frontline volunteers working in civil society organisations from the Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine), as well as social start-up leaders, social entrepreneurs, and those working to promote civic engagement.

They will learn the rules and tools of stress management and psychological first aid, and understand stress-triggers, symptoms and coping strategies.

The course is delivered in English through a series of bi-weekly zoom workshops for the 20 selected participants.

The deadline for applications is 12 June.

Eastern Partnership Civil Society Facility Project is an EU-funded Project working with the six EaP countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine) to strengthen the role and increase the capacity of civil society organisations and activists in these countries.

