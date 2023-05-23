European Commission pays a further €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

The European Commission today made a fourth payment of €1.5 billion under the Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)+ package for Ukraine, worth up to €18 billion.

This support will help Ukraine to keep on paying wages and pensions and maintain essential public services, such as hospitals, schools, and housing for relocated people. It will also allow Ukraine to ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia in its war of aggression, such as energy infrastructure, water systems, transport networks, roads and bridges.

“Since the start of this year, we have paid €7.5 billion in macro-financial assistance. This funding is contributing significantly to covering Ukraine’s immediate financial needs. And more will come,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Today’s payment follows the Commission’s 23 April finding that Ukraine continues to make satisfactory progress in meeting agreed policy conditions and complying with reporting requirements that aim to ensure transparent and efficient use of funds. This finding will also enable the disbursement of a further monthly payment of €1.5 billion in June.

Overall, since the start of the war, the financial, humanitarian, emergency budget, and military support to Ukraine amounts to around €70 billion.

