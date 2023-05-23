Young European Ambassadors in Ukraine host Ukraine European Parliament Youth Model 2023

On 15 and 19 May, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Ukraine held a model European Parliament for young people. The event took place in person at the Lviv Polytechnic National University and online at Zoom, bringing together a total of hundred people.

Participants were divided into teams of ten to form committees ranging from international affairs, industry and social issues, to culture, artificial intelligence and gender equality. Young people were able to work on topics including strategies for enhancing the EU’s diplomatic presence, its role in promoting international law, EU values and policies in the face of Russian aggression, developing a comprehensive economic recovery plan for the EU, and developing strategies to prevent foreign interference in EU democratic processes, including strengthening cyber security measures, promoting media literacy and improving skills to counter misinformation.

In addition, young people outlined strategies for promoting cultural diversity and cultural heritage in the EU, expanding the role of creative industries, cultural tourism and investing in education and lifelong learning. At the end of their work, the committees proposed resolutions, which they drafted.

The event also included several interactive games and contests to develop the competencies of the participants, as well as to get to know each other.