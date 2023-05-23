Global gathering of forestry innovators coming to Vancouver in June

CANADA, May 23 - British Columbia’s growing green economy will be front and centre at a global conference in Vancouver showcasing the innovation and new ideas emerging from the forest sector.

In partnership with the University of British Columbia, Foresight Canada and FPInnovations, the Province will host keynote speakers from international and B.C. organizations on topics such as sustainability, Indigenous leadership and future opportunities in the forest bioeconomy. The Forest Innovation and Bioeconomy Conference (FIBC) will take place in Vancouver from June 19-21, 2023.

“Our forests provide so much to people, and we have an opportunity to continue to diversify manufacturing beyond traditional products in response to the expanding forest bioeconomy sector,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests. “Building on the sector’s success we can become leaders in the shift to a cleaner economy, tackling global challenges and creating family-supporting jobs for the present and future.”

The forest bioeconomy is a part of B.C.’s forestry sector and is estimated to create approximately 17,000 new direct and indirect jobs by 2030. B.C.’s bioeconomy uses wood such as bark and branches to make new, innovative products such as textiles, wood-based graphite for electric cars, alternatives to plastic packaging and much more.

By 2030, the global market for forest bioproducts is estimated to reach $670 billion. Provincial support is putting B.C.’s forestry sector front and centre in the growing green economy, helping B.C. companies become leaders in manufacturing high-value forest products. By diversifying the forest sector and creating forestry jobs, B.C.’s forests can continue to support families for generations.

Quotes:

Orlando Rojas, scientific director, University of British Columbia –

“The conference will be a great opportunity to advance innovation in Canada, agreeing on concrete actions and synergizing with our international partners. Personally, I look forward to discussing emerging forest products to improve our quality of life, and to open business and job opportunities for the benefit of the community and in harmony with a regenerative ecosystem.”

Davis Chiu, industry co-chair, BC Pulp and Paper BioProducts Alliance –

“FIBC will be an exciting opportunity to connect and collaborate amongst rightsholders, think tanks, industry clusters, governments, entrepreneurs, students and industry as a whole. Events such as FIBC help to generate new low-carbon business opportunities for British Columbians and secure the future for a resilient B.C. forest products sector.”

Learn More:

To learn more about the Forest Innovation and Bioeconomy Conference, including information on keynote speakers, agenda and registration, visit: https://forbio.ca/