Public input meeting for proposed structural plate pipe replacement in Minot scheduled May 30

A public input meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 30 at the Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, Sunrise Room - 2400 10th Street SW in Minot. The meeting will be an open house with a formal presentation starting at 5:30 p.m.



A pre-recorded virtual presentation and other materials are available on the NDDOT website at dot.nd.gov. Click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links.



This meeting is to discuss the proposed structural plate pipe replacement in Minot on U.S. Highway 83, south of U.S. Highway 2.



Representatives from North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and Ulteig Engineers, Inc. will be present to answer questions and discuss concerns.



If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be postmarked by June 14, 2023, to Nikki Olson, 419 Riverwood Drive, Suite 201, Bismarck, ND 58504 or emailed to MinotStructureReplacement@ulteig.com with “Public Input Meeting-PCN 22048” in the subject heading.



The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.



###



MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701-328-4444

