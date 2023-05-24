American Tower Corporation Announces Organizational Changes to Advance Strategic Growth in Europe
Philipp Riederer assumes a European role as Martin Bouchard is appointed new CEO of ATC GermanyAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Tower Corporation (ATC), one of the largest global real estate investment trusts and a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate, announces Martin Bouchard to succeed Philipp Riederer as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ATC Germany. Mr. Riederer will assume the new role of Vice President of Marketing and Business Intelligence for ATC Europe.
Prior to his appointment, Mr. Bouchard was COO and board member at Deutsche Funkturm, and he brings with him more than 20 years of senior leadership experience in the German telecommunications industry.
These management changes further support the growth strategy for ATC Germany, the largest market in American Tower’s European business.
Pieter Nel, Senior Vice President & CEO for ATC Europe, said, “These organizational changes in Europe are key to advance our growth plans, develop our assets and capabilities for our customers, and accelerate our pace of execution. To date, Philipp has been instrumental in growing the business in Germany.”
Nel also stated, “I look forward to Martin and his team shaping the future of wireless networks in Germany. He will dedicate all his efforts to the success of our customers in the country.”
Philipp Riederer commented, “I am thrilled to take on a new challenge that aims to deliver best-in-class services for our customers through marketing and business intelligence initiatives across the European region.”
With the appointment of Martin Bouchard in Germany, American Tower seeks to further focus on digitalization, efficiency and execution within its wireless infrastructure offerings.
Mr. Bouchard said, “On the heels of Philipp´s accomplishments, we will focus on executing the next chapter of our customers’ growth story and achieving our ambitious goals as a company.”
Consistent with American Tower´s commitment, the company is dedicated in the country to attracting, employing, and retaining a diverse employee population, enabling collaboration, innovation and accountability, growing with and for its customers and partners through solid infrastructure to digitalize Europe.
