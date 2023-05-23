Wilsonart® Unveils Expansion of Quartz, Solid Surface and THINSCAPE Collections

New designs deliver your vision with industry-leading surface innovation for residential and commercial spaces

/EIN News/ -- TEMPLE, Texas, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a new natural matte finish to beautiful dark stone designs and modern concrete styles, Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is blending beauty and performance with new surface introductions designed to deliver your vision. The nature-inspired, real-world ready surfaces offer high-impact style and performance for both residential and commercial environments. New designs across three collections including Wilsonart® Quartz, Wilsonart® Solid Surface, and Wilsonart® THINSCAPE® Performance Tops, deliver the ultimate portfolio of offerings for every taste, space and budget.



“With 19 new designs across three collections, Wilsonart is focused on providing choices that will deliver your vision with surfaces you love, service you can count on and people who care. Through the power of engineering and ingenuity, our designers have taken inspiration from nature to create innovative surfaces that make spaces come alive and meet every functional, aesthetic and budgetary need,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “The new designs are suited for any environment and are ready to inspire tactile perfection and unique design possibilities.”

New designs within each collection include:

Wilsonart Quartz

Snow resting on frigid branches. Ethereal clouds on the sea horizon. Wilsonart Quartz reflects exquisite scenes of nature like never before with 10 new designs inspired by the world around us. With looks ranging from Soapstone to the coveted rare beauty of deep-veined Calacatta marbles, these new styles offer elegant and tranquil looks ideal for any space. Reflecting current residential trends, the expanded Quartz collection also includes a new natural matte finish that will be available on select designs within the portfolio. Designs include:

Terlingua (Q6024) - Terlingua is an off-white quartz with a slightly sandy background, and short, warm brown veins present throughout the design.

San Angelo (Q6025) - San Angelo is a light grey quartz with a slightly sandy background and short, subtle veins in warm brown throughout.

Calacatta Marliana (Q4066) - Calacatta Marliana has large-scale warm grey veins running diagonally across the slab that are occasionally bordered by accents of light brown. Thin veins in both cool grey and golden brown extend into the white open background of this design.

Calacatta Olympos (Q4067) - Calacatta Olympos is composed of a cool white background that is offset by long and thin flowing veins in cool grey and brown that extend and converge throughout. Intermittent pools of soft grey occasionally appear along, lending a unique Calacatta appearance.

Nova Serrana (Q4068) - Nova Serrana is a charcoal-grey design reminiscent of oiled soapstone. The dark, mottled background is traversed by long thin veins in deep black and fading veins of soft white. This design is available only in a natural matte finish.

Terra Nova (Q4069) - Terra Nova is a light neutral background that is accented by large scale organic swaths of bright white to golden taupe that fade in and out of the design. These swaths occasionally open to expose small pools of off white. Terra Nova is available only in a natural matte finish.

Kastoria (Q4071) - Kastoria is composed of a bright white background, with dense fractured swaths of large-scale blue-grey veins passing through. Soft and short veins of brown-grey also occasionally appear.

Alvarado (Q4072) - Alvarado contains a slightly mottled, off-white background that is adorned with small scale short veins that vary from brown to warm grey.

Victoria Mist (Q4073) - Victoria Mist is a bright white quartz that is slightly translucent. Long and thin veins of cool grey extend throughout the slab, creating a convincing marble appearance.

Victoria Mist is a bright white quartz that is slightly translucent. Long and thin veins of cool grey extend throughout the slab, creating a convincing marble appearance. Sea Ice (Q1024) - Bright solid white.

Wilsonart Quartz provides incredible strength and versatility, allowing design professionals and homeowners alike to reimagine their style story without limits. It maintains its brilliance even in the most well-used areas. All Wilsonart Quartz designs are extremely durable, easy to maintain and clean, and are stain resistant. Wilsonart Quartz also is a recent recipient of the International Living Future Institute (ILFI) Declare label, which details the material health composition of building products to help inform consumers about the safety of the products they use every day. For more information about Wilsonart Quartz, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/quartz.

Wilsonart Solid Surface

The Wilsonart Solid Surface collection captures nature’s movements and hues in six new modern designs. Blurring the lines between engineered and natural materials, the collection’s dynamic designs take realism to a new level, providing the looks of authentic marble, concrete and stone with scale, definition and variation you won’t find anywhere else. New hues range from warm taupes, charcoal greys and metallic dusts to a full range of cool, bright and soft whites. Capturing the look of concrete, the new Masoned Concrete infuses a patina of comfort and tactility, with its soft linear movement. To add a soothing yet transformative nature that will lend a creative touch to enhance your décor, is the new Calacatta Perlato. The soft and pearlescent silver-gold veins of the design appear to dance in the light. Designs include:

Cannon Beach (9250SS) - Cannon Beach is a warm taupe color that contains a very fine array of transparent and occasional brown particulates that lend a deeper, tone-on-tone effect to the taupe background.

Cool Basalt (9251SS) - Cool Basalt is a dark grey design. Small, transparent and fine grey particulates lend a slightly tactile appearance.

Masoned Concrete (9252SS) - Masoned Concrete has soft, large scale linear movement in varying shades of warm grey that laterally extend across the slab. An array of fine to small transparent particulates deepen the tones and lend a textural effect, reminiscent of concrete.

Basalt Concrete (9254SS) - Basalt Concrete has soft, large scale linear movement in varying tones of dark grey that laterally extend across the slab. An array of fine to small transparent particulates adds depth. The overall effect appears textural and reminiscent of a dark, cool concrete.

Calacatta Perlato (9913SS) - Calacatta Perlato is a large scale warm white, translucent design with pearlescent, silver-gold veining that varies in appearance depending on the angle from which the slab is viewed.

Calacatta Perlato is a large scale warm white, translucent design with pearlescent, silver-gold veining that varies in appearance depending on the angle from which the slab is viewed. Carbone Marmo (9914SS) - Carbone Marmo contains a charcoal grey background with a dense array of very fine white and charcoal particulate chips, supplemented by an extra fine silver-metallic dust. Light grey veins traverse the slab diagonally and are sometimes fragmented by soft vertical veins. The appearance of this design is reminiscent of dark soapstone.

Virtually seamless and non-porous, Wilsonart Solid Surface offerings are naturally resistant to fade, heat and most stains, and do not support the growth of mold, mildew and bacteria – making them ideal for use in residential and commercial kitchens, baths, laundry rooms and more. These surfaces are also durable, repairable and thermo-formable, and can easily be cleaned with just soap and water. For more information about Wilsonart Solid Surface, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/solid-surfaces.

Wilsonart THINSCAPE Performance Tops

On the heels of growing demand for its European-style, ultra-thin countertops, Wilsonart is adding three stone designs – Soluna, Sea Line Mist and Pietra Noir – to its THINSCAPE Performance Tops collection. Featuring delicate and refined movement, the new offerings range from neutral hues to beautiful dark stone looks typically exclusive to natural stone or high-end materials. Designs include:

Soluna (TS511) - Soluna is a textured white marble stone with refined warm bronze veins. This design has a Luster finish with a semi-gloss sheen and a smooth surface.

Sea Line Mist (TS315) - Sea Line Mist is a light grey quartzite stone with organic directional movement and accents of warm quartz crystals. This design has a Sandblasted finish that creates a soft, lightly textured, ultra-matte surface.

Pietra Noir (TS405) - Pietra Noir is a jet black marble with elegant cross-directional white veins. It also features the Luster finish offering a semi-gloss sheen and a smooth surface.



Wilsonart THINSCAPE Performance Tops deliver minimalist styling that pairs well with modern spaces by combining on-trend aesthetics and everyday durability. Performance is not sacrificed in the countertop’s sleek and stylish profile; instead, it offers exceptional durability with resistance to impact, heat, scratches and moisture. THINSCAPE Performance Tops are ideal for kitchen countertops, bath vanities, laundry room worktops and commercial applications in hospitality, office and retail environments. For more information on THINSCAPE Performance Tops, visit https://www.wilsonart.com/thinscape .

“At Wilsonart, we are constantly innovating and expanding our offerings,” added Mikesell. “This launch delivers new colors, new structures and a whole new scale of movement that expands the possibilities of surfaces.”

For more information about Wilsonart® Home products, visit www.Wilsonart.com .

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL and Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

For more information, visit www.wilsonart.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

