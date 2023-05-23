Construction Worker Safety Market to Reach $7.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global construction worker safety market is driven by factors such as rise in rate of injuries and deaths at workplace, and rise in investments by different government and private organization in the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Construction Worker Safety Market by Type (Personal protective Equipment, Fall Protection equipment and Safe Excess Equipment) by Construction type (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Application (Worker Body Safety and Workplace Safety): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global construction worker safety market was valued at $3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global construction worker safety market is driven by factors such as rise in rate of injuries and deaths at workplace, and rise in investments by different government and private organization in the market. However, high implementation cost and insufficiently qualified worker's compensation and health providers limit the expansion of the market. Furthermore, ongoing development of automotive technolgy and introduction of new products like smart PPE are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3 billion Market Size in 2033 $7.8 billion CAGR 10.1% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments covered Type, Construction Type, Application and Region. Drivers Rise in rate of injuries and deaths at workplace . Rise in investments by different government and private organization in the market . Opportunities Ongoing development of automotive technology Introduction of new products like smart PPE

Restraints High implementation cost Insufficiently qualified workers' compensation and health providers.

Covid-19 Scenario



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interruption in supply chain, halt in logistic and manufacturing activities, and the subsequent global lockdowns, the construction worker safety market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started to improve, the demand for construction worker safety equipment was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the construction worker safety market.

The personal protective equipment segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on type, the personal protective equipment segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global construction worker safety market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to a rise in the use of personal protective equipment at construction sites. However, the safe excess equipment segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for working at height which requires ladder, harness and other equipments to prevent accidents on construction sites.

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on construction type, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global construction worker safety market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2032, due to a rising population and increasing demand for houses and apartments.

The worker body safety segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the worker body safety segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three- fifths of the global construction worker safety market revenue, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth is attributed to the empowering workers with knowledge and skills that will reduce the probability of them becoming victims of occupational injuries and deaths and fatal work injuries. However, the workplace safety segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2032. This is due to an increasing demand for workplace safety to avoid effects on their health, safety, and general well-being in the construction industry.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the global construction worker safety market revenue, owing to automation and industrialization in the region. However, LAMEA is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rising construction and infrastructure sectors in developing countries such as Latin America, the Middle East, and others.

Leading Market Players: -

3M Company

Radians, inc.

Mallcom Limited

Ansell Ltd.

DuPont

Rock Fall Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

ESC Safety Consultants

MSA

Hilti

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global construction worker safety market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

