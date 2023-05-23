Patient Praises Muse Treatment in Los Angeles for Being Pet-Friendly

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, California -

Los Angeles, California—Having a friend by your side during addiction rehab can make the difficult experience a little easier – and when the friend is a beloved pet, the journey to recovery can be even smoother. That’s what a patient learned at Muse Treatment Center, a pet-friendly drug and alcohol rehab that understands how powerful the emotional connection between humans and animals can be.

“I was totally lost in drugs before I came here,” wrote the patient, Rachel, in a 5-star review on Google. “Brittany, Jose and Jesus helped me through the first agonizing week of withdrawals. If you’re wanting to get your life and self back come here! Also, they are PET FRIENDLY!! I couldn’t have made it without my baby dog Roam!!”

Muse Treatment, which operates rehab centers throughout the Los Angeles area and Southern California, allows pets at all locations except its Balboa facility in Newport Beach. Most patients with pets bring a cat or dog, but Muse is flexible if the patient brings proof of vaccination. There is no size restriction for companion animals.

Under Muse Treatment policy, it’s preferred that the pet be registered as either an emotional support animal or as a service animal. Muse’s staff can help with registration if needed.

Allowing pets in treatment is not just for patients’ comfort but serves a very practical purpose. If someone has no one to care for their pet while they’re in residential treatment, they’re less likely to seek care. They may have no one to help them, and the cost of boarding the pet may be too high.

Muse Treatment understands the deep connection people have with their pets, and that connection can benefit clients as they undergo and progress through their rehab journey. Deciding to enter rehab for addiction treatment is good, but it certainly feels better when you can alleviate the stress of leaving behind a pet. By taking it with you, you can experience more comfort, and your pet will not have the stress of being without you for an extended period.

Pets can bring a sense of calm and peace to anyone going through a difficult time. Undergoing addiction treatment involves immense change. These changes, at first, can involve physical discomfort, and withdrawal from a powerful drug is not easy.

Substance addiction can rob people of their mental and physical health. As time progresses, people may actually find it increasingly difficult to care for themselves and their pet. At Muse Treatment, no one is forced to leave their pet behind, and patients can bring it with them and get the treatment they need to manage their addiction successfully.

Substance addiction can rob people of their mental and physical health. As time progresses, people may actually find it increasingly difficult to care for themselves and their pet. At Muse Treatment, no one is forced to leave their pet behind, and patients can bring it with them and get the treatment they need to manage their addiction successfully.

While pet-friendly rehab is becoming more common, it’s not available everywhere. Muse welcomes animal companions to pet-friendly rehab because they know a relationship with a pet is a powerful one. The bond between human and animal provides important support for continued recovery.

Keeping your pet with close in treatment can give pati a reason to work through treatment and live a full life again. As the motivational saying goes, “Be the person your dog thinks you are.” With treatment, you can see yourself through your dog’s eyes again.

Muse Treatment offers comprehensive treatment of alcohol dependence or other substance use disorders. For help or more information, call 866-634-6111.

