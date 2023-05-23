President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Emergency Declaration for the Northern Mariana Islands

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced today that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to supplement commonwealth and local response efforts due to emergency conditions resulting from Typhoon Mawar beginning May 22, 2023 and continuing.

The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe for the islands of Agrihan, Alamagan, Pagan, Rota, Saipan and Tinian.

Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct federal assistance, under the public assistance program, will be provided at 75% federal funding.

Benigno B. Ruiz has been named Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.