US 14A mountain pass to open for the season

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation is set to open US 14A by noon on Friday, May 26. 
Crews from both the Lovell and Burgess Junction sides began snow removal operations at the beginning of May with a target date of Memorial Day to open. 

US 14A is one of four mountain passes that are affected by seasonal winter closures. This 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road is located in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming. WYDOT closes these routes in the late fall once maintaining the roads due to heavy, drifting snow makes it difficult and impractical.

Although access to many forest service roads are not available, motorists are asked to stay on US 14A and not attempt to access any other roads at this time.

WYDOT reminds motorists to obey all speed limits, wear your seatbelt at all times, watch for wildlife and enjoy this spectacular drive. 

