US14A opens Friday for the summer east of Lovell

The annual spring opening of US14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell is scheduled for noon this Friday, May 26.

The opening of US14A is dependent upon favorable weather.

"Please buckle up and drive safely," said Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance foreman Tony DeFuentes of Lovell.

The annual winter closure of US14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. The high-mountain roadway usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.

For current road conditions, call 511 or log on to wyoroad.info.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.