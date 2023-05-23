Submit Release
Pavement improvement project starts this week west of Riverton

A $5.82 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin Wednesday, May 24, on US26/287 near Crowheart.

The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, traffic control and other work on 12.9 miles of US26/287 between mileposts 72.13 (about 16 miles southeast of Dubois) and 85.03 (14 miles northwest of Diversion Dam Junction).

Prime contractor on the project is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland.

"The contractor's schedule calls for asphalt milling beginning Wednesday, with single-lane traffic led through the project by pilot vehicle until about dark," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. "Motorists should expect 20-minute traffic delays with stopped conditions and a milled driving surface starting this week."

More than 36,000 tons of asphalt paving are scheduled to begin June 9, with chip sealing of the highway scheduled after the July 4 holiday.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the bid to McGarvin-Moberly, in May 2022. Contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2023.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Robert Scheidemantel, P.E., at (307) 856-1341, or by email

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

