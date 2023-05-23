Infection Shield Launches AuditPPE: Revolutionizing PPE and Hand Hygiene Audits
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infection Shield Consulting, a pioneer in the field of infection prevention and control consultancy across the healthcare spectrum, has today unveiled its groundbreaking new venture, V.I.P Learning Inc. It’s a dynamic, innovative digital solution designed to revolutionize personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand hygiene auditing within the healthcare sector, particularly long-term care facilities.
Through the AuditPPE app, an industry-first, V.I.P Learning Inc. is addressing one of the most challenging facets of healthcare management: the effective use and monitoring of PPE and hand hygiene practices.
"We understand the critical role that correct use of PPE and adherence to hand hygiene standards plays in preventing and controlling infections," said Dr. Kamyab Ghatan, the CEO of Infection Shield Consulting. "Our new app offers a comprehensive, user-friendly solution that streamlines the auditing process, ensuring patient and staff safety."
The AuditPPE app, available at auditppe.com, is poised to bring significant changes to healthcare auditing. It offers a simple, intuitive interface that makes auditing PPE donning and doffing processes effortless. The application is capable of generating actionable recommendations based on the audit results, driving continuous improvement in infection control.
Not only does the app audit PPE usage, but it also emphasizes the critical role of hand hygiene in infection control. By including a comprehensive hand hygiene audit function, the application extends its utility, providing an all-in-one auditing solution.
This powerful tool's key features include easy record-keeping, instant reporting, and a real-time dashboard, providing comprehensive oversight of an organization's infection control practices. The application is highly customizable, allowing for the tailoring of audit schedules and criteria to meet the unique needs of each healthcare facility.
Through AuditPPE, Infection Shield Consulting is once again demonstrating its commitment to infection prevention, as it takes on the enormous challenge of improving healthcare safety standards across all sectors.
"By using our tool, healthcare facilities will not only meet regulatory standards but exceed them. They will foster an environment of transparency and accountability, which ultimately leads to improved patient outcomes," the CEO added.
In line with the launch of the new app, Infection Shield Consulting is inviting healthcare professionals to a live demonstration, where they can experience first-hand the benefits of the AuditPPE application. Interested parties can register via the company’s websites: infectionshield.ca and auditppe.com.
The launch of AuditPPE and the creation of its parent company, V.I.P Learning Inc., symbolizes a significant leap forward in the continuous efforts of Infection Shield Consulting to promote effective infection prevention and control. It's a much-needed breakthrough that is set to redefine standards and practices in healthcare safety, making it a game-changer in the industry.
About Infection Shield Consulting
Infection Shield Consulting is a leading consultancy in the field of infection prevention and control for the healthcare industry. Its comprehensive services span all healthcare sectors, providing bespoke solutions to address infection prevention challenges. The company's mission is to equip healthcare facilities with the knowledge and tools they need to ensure the highest standards of safety and cleanliness for their patients and staff.
About V.I.P Learning Inc.
V.I.P Learning Inc. is dedicated to creating innovative, digital solutions to address the challenges of infection control within the healthcare sector. Its flagship product, AuditPPE, offers a comprehensive, easy-to-use tool for auditing PPE usage and hand hygiene practices in healthcare facilities.
Kamyab Ghatan
V.I.P Learning Inc.
+1 833-692-8348
info@auditppe.com