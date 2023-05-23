Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit to Alter National Tour Route for a Special Appearance at the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., National Convention

Wreaths Across America Radio to Broadcast Live from the Event!

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In January 2023, the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit (MEE) left Maine and began its national cross-country tour on the West Coast. Since that time, the MEE has traveled from California to Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Washington D.C., to honor and welcome home our nation’s veterans. This month, the MEE will suspend its present plans, and head to Louisville, Ky., to join in honoring American Gold Star families at the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., 86th Annual National Convention being held at the Crowne Plaza, June 15th through the 18th. The MEE will be on display open to the public to tour along with other vendors, exhibitors, and food trucks. This free event will take place at Churchill Downs.

Wreaths Across America Radio will be broadcasting live throughout the four-day event and speaking with Gold Star families, veterans, and their families to share their stories of service and sacrifice. Wreaths Across America Radio, a 24/7 internet stream that can be heard anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring communities together and teach about the organization’s mission while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Trish Gardner, Manager of WAA’s Mobile Education Exhibit. “The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for our nation’s Vietnam Veterans. We are always overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from communities and honored to be joining the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., as they remember and honor their children.”

As part of the organization’s partnership with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration, last year the MEE officially welcomed home over 1,500 Vietnam Veterans with a pinning ceremony that includes a signed proclamation from the President of the United States.

When the MEE pulls into your area, all veterans, active-duty military, their families, and the local community members are invited and encouraged to visit, take a tour, and speak with WAA Ambassadors and volunteers. The public tour stops for the MEE are free and open to the public. To learn more about the Mobile Education Exhibit or submit a request for it to come to your community, click here.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.



For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org

