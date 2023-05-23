AvePoint Fuels the Future of Secure Project Collaboration as a Microsoft Syntex Repository Services Launch Partner

AvePoint expands its ability to manage information and maximize IT investment with AvePoint Confide, built on Microsoft Syntex repository services, in private preview

/EIN News/ -- JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, announced at the Microsoft Build Conference today that it is a Microsoft Syntex repository services launch partner, and AvePoint Confide is now available through private preview. With the next generation of AvePoint Confide, AvePoint is powering the future of secure collaboration, giving organizations eminent control and flexibility to manage data and workflows across a range of business projects with unique sharing requirements.



Microsoft Syntex repository services provides both ISVs and enterprises with an embeddable file and document management platform that improves customer security, compliance, and collaboration capabilities. As a launch partner, AvePoint is one of the first to market with a solution built on Microsoft Syntex repository services, enhancing its ability to help organizations secure critical data and streamline IT operations. With AvePoint Confide, organizations can now take advantage of their existing Microsoft investments to accommodate scenarios with complex sharing needs that require differentiated security and storage capabilities.

"We built AvePoint Confide as an industry-focused solution to help key business stakeholders collaborate on projects with complex sharing needs like vendor management, bids and tenders, and due diligence,” said John Peluso, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. “As a launch partner for this new Syntex technology, we are excited to offer organizations an even more sophisticated approach to secure collaboration that drives operational efficiency and meets their unique business requirements.”

Today marks an evolution of AvePoint Confide’s existing secure project room solution launched last year. Now, organizations with complex sharing scenarios can spin up digital workspaces that are isolated from the rest of the tenant in a unique repository. Then, project admins can provision custom security and governance settings to ensure that internal and external collaborators can share data within the workspace’s project library, collaborate on files and tasks, and access real-time project insights. Unlike third-party vendors that often store data and limit controls, AvePoint Confide enables organizations to apply custom tenant controls, achieving agile, native collaboration without sacrificing the compliance and security Microsoft is known for.

“AvePoint has been a valued partner for more than twenty years, bringing their expertise in digital collaboration security to Microsoft offerings,” said Chris McNulty, Director of Product Marketing, Microsoft 365. “We are excited to now make AvePoint Confide available with Microsoft Syntex repository services, enhancing the ability for our joint customers to securely and seamlessly collaborate on critical projects to accelerate decision making and innovation in the digital workplace.

As organizations continue to manage the exponential growth of data, Microsoft Syntex repository services provides a new way to store data that is specific to their business needs and can be modified across industries, especially regulated ones.

“In the healthcare industry, keeping patient information protected is critical to our work, so we needed a partner that could provide a customizable, secure content repository for sensitive data,” said Michael Young, Director, Information Services at IU Health System. “With the help of AvePoint and their Private Preview for AvePoint Confide, built on Microsoft Syntex repository services, we’re creating a new HIPAA-compliant medical record sharing application that will keep our patients’ information confidential and secure without slowing down proper sharing.”

"Our customers in the Defense Industrial Base depend on having highly secure work environments,” said Bill Wootton, Chief Revenue Officer at C3 Integrated Solutions. “AvePoint has always been a reliable partner for helping us deploy and protect these environments. With the availability of AvePoint Confide built on Syntex repository services, we can extend our offerings to support additional data collaboration use cases.”

To learn more and sign up for AvePoint’s private preview program for AvePoint Confide, built on Microsoft Syntex repository services, visit our website.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

