Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,970 in the last 365 days.

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Beyond Meat Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Beyond Meat, Inc. ("Beyond Meat") (NASDAQ: BYND) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Beyond Meat, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/beyond-meat-class-action-submission-form?prid=39747&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period defendants made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions concerning the Company’s ability to produce plant-based meats at scale. Specifically, defendants repeatedly assured investors that Beyond Meat conducted “extensive testing” to “ensure manufacturability” of its plant-based meat products at commercial scale, and touted the success of the Company’s product tests with its large-scale partnerships as “very positive.” Further, defendants blamed any delays in launching these large-scale partnerships on Covid-19.

DEADLINE: July 10, 2023

Aggrieved Beyond Meat investors only have until July 10, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Beyond Meat Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 10, 2023

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more